Hammer-wielder hurts 20 Chinese pupils

BEIJING -- A 49-year-old man injured 20 children with a hammer Tuesday inside a primary school in China's capital, officials said.

Three of the children have injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, the Xicheng district government said on its social media account, adding that the attack took place at 11:17 a.m.

The suspect, surnamed Jia, was apprehended at the scene, the statement said. A native of northern Heilongjiang province, Jia was employed through a labor service company to perform daily maintenance work at the school. His contract was set to expire this month and had not been renewed.

As an expression of his dissatisfaction, the Xicheng district government said, Jia wielded a hammer that he normally used for work to injure students during a class.

All of the injured children were receiving hospital treatment.

Many schools in China have beefed up security after violence against students and family members.

In 2010, nearly 20 children were killed in knife attacks outside school gates.

Mexico vows to secure southern border

MEXICO CITY -- The Mexican government has pledged to put guards at some 370 illegal crossing points along the country's southern border with Guatemala.

The crossings "will be guarded and controlled to prevent the entry of undocumented people," Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said Monday.

Currently, migrants cross along almost the entire length of the Usumacinta and Suchiate rivers that separate the two countries.

Sanchez Cordero did not set a date for accomplishing the task of securing the porous border. But she said Mexico would not allow a repeat of events in October, when Central American migrants scuffled with Mexican police on the main border bridge, then simply crossed the river to gain entry.

"We have information that a new caravan is forming to enter our country in mid-January," Sanchez Cordero said. "We are already taking the necessary steps to ensure the caravan enters in a safe and orderly way."

Sanchez Cordero promised that migrants who present identification documents and apply for a transit, humanitarian or refugee visa would get a response within three days.

Yemen talks said to focus on port city

SANAA, Yemen -- Yemeni officials said a U.N. team has met with representatives of the country's internationally recognized government over a cease-fire in a key port city.

They said the Shiite Houthi rebels did not attend Tuesday's meeting with the U.N. team, led by Dutch Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, which took place in a government-held area east of Hodeida city.

The officials said Cammaert will meet with the rebels separately today. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Houthis said late in December that they handed over control of the port to the coast guard as part of confidence-building measures agreed to in peace talks in Sweden. The government denied this, saying it was a ploy by the rebels to maintain control of the port.

Fleeing case spurs Thai-Saudi meeting

BANGKOK -- Thailand's immigration police chief met Tuesday with officials from the Saudi Embassy in Bangkok, as Saudi Arabia tried to distance itself from accusations that it attempted to block a young woman's effort to flee from her family and seek asylum abroad.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun arrived in Bangkok from Kuwait late Saturday after slipping away from her family, whom she accused of abusing her. The 18-year-old was stopped by officials in Thailand who confiscated her passport.

Her pleas for help over Twitter from an airport hotel room garnered tens of thousands of followers and the attention of the United Nations' refugee agency. Public pressure prompted Thai officials to return her passport and let her temporarily stay in Thailand.

Alqunun alleged several times that Saudi officials were involved in seizing her passport. However, in repeated statements, including one issued Tuesday, the Saudi Embassy in Thailand said it is only monitoring her situation.

The embassy -- and Thai officials -- earlier said that Alqunun was stopped by Thai authorities in Bangkok because she did not have a return ticket, a hotel reservation or itinerary to show she was a tourist, which appeared to have raised a red flag about the reasons for her trip.

Dutch officer Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, who heads a United Nations advance team tasked with monitoring a cease-fire that went into force in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, is greeted on arrival to Sanaa airport, Yemen, Sunday Dec. 22, 2018.

Saudi Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun (center) is accompanied Monday in Bangkok by Thai Chief of Immigration Police Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn (right).

