Report: Storey in NCAA transfer portal

University of Arkansas senior quarterback Ty Storey has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic reported via his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Cubelic, the former Auburn offensive lineman, cited an unidentified source to say Storey is now listed in the portal, a first-year device instituted by the NCAA to help potential transfers seek new schools.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris has made no secret the Razorbacks are interested in a graduate transfer. The Razorbacks missed out on Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant, who selected Missouri, but Morris said on National Signing Day the Razorbacks were still interested in a quarterback and might wait until after the spring semester concludes to land one.

Storey, a Charleston product who would be a fifth-year senior in 2019, started nine games last season and completed 143 of 250 passes for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Junior quarterback Cole Kelley announced his transfer to Southeastern Louisiana earlier this month.

A player’s name being in the portal does not mean he cannot return to his school, just that he is exploring transfer options.

If the Razorbacks lost both Storey and Kelley, the only quarterback on the roster with returning experience would be sophomore Connor Noland, who started Arkansas’ 23-0 victory over Tulsa. Noland completed 21 of 42 passes for 255 yards, with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.