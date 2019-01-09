Reward offered in repeated vandalism of Arkansas bank; $50,000 in damage sustained, authorities say

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information about a rash of BB gun shootings targeting a Jonesboro bank that have racked up tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Jonesboro police said Wednesday the department is offering a $1,000 reward for details leading to an arrest of the person or people who have been shooting the Iberia Bank branch at 420 S. Main St.

"With the addition of this $1,000 reward, we believe someone will come forward to help give JPD the information needed to close this case," a statement from the department read.

Police reports show nine separate vandalism reports between October and early December, which have racked up roughly $50,000 in damage.

On Dec. 6, a bank manager told police that the bank's windows had been hit several other times. In that case, the shooter shattered two large windows in the front of the bank, causing $4,000 in damage.