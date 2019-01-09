Same gunman likely involved in 3 Northwest Arkansas robberies, police say

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say three strangers could have been robbed by the same gunman Monday and Tuesday night.

Two robberies were reported Monday and the third Tuesday.

"These people were sitting in their cars and being approached out of the blue and asked for their wallets," said Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police department spokesman. "It seems like these were crimes of opportunity."

In all three robberies, Murphy said, the victims were sitting in vehicles in parking lots when they were approached by a man with a handgun who demanded their wallets.

The Monday robberies occurred at 1771 N. Chestnut Ave. and 1324 N. England Links.

In the Tuesday incident at Hazel and Storer streets, Murphy said the suspect was wearing a ski mask but the description of the man's build was similar to the other two incidents.

Murphy said having three armed robberies in two days is unusual in Fayetteville.

"I would say it's pretty uncommon," Murphy said. "In the past we've had some instances where someone would go on a spree for a couple of days. I feel like if they keep doing it, they're going to get caught for sure."