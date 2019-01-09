Teen arraigned in fatal Northwest Arkansas shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- An 18-year-old Springdale man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of first-degree murder and engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

Springdale police found Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez, 19, of Bethel Heights about 3 a.m. Dec. 6 in a car crashed in the driveway at 1659 Pioneer St., in the northeast part of Springdale. He died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Anjel Antonio Torres is the suspected shooter. Torres fled to California but he was arrested Dec. 9 in Barstow. The arrest was made by San Bernardino County sheriff's office deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office and the California Highway Patrol, according to a news release.

Torres was extradited to Arkansas on Dec. 26.

Torres is also charged with committing a terroristic act and three counts of aggravated assault related to shooting at a car with multiple occupants, according to court documents.

At his arraignment, Torres was given an initial court date of March 26 before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Bond for Torres is set at $500,000. He is being held at the Washington County jail.

Torres faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

Another man, Jose Mendoza, also 18, is charged with helping Torres elude police. Mendoza was arrested, along with Torres, in California after police traced his cell phone.

Mendoza, of Springdale, has an arraignment set for Jan. 18 in Washington County Circuit Court on one count of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Mendoza is being held at the Washington County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.