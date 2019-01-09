Wintry mix possible for part of Arkansas, weather service says

Northern Arkansas could see a mix of wintry weather late Friday and Saturday morning, with accumulating snow a possibility for northern-most parts of the state. (Graphic by National Weather Service)

Parts of northern Arkansas could see a mix of wintry weather late Friday and Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said it's forecasting freezing rain and sleet for parts of the state, with possible snow accumulations for the northern-most part of Arkansas.

Northern cities, including Fayetteville, stand to see the best chance of snow, according to weather service data.

The agency said its confidence in accumulating snow totals were still low due to several factors, including small changes to forecasted temperatures. Updates are expected later this week.

Central and southern Arkansas will likely be spared from wintry weather with forecasters predicting rain and low temperatures just above freezing.