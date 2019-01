Arkansas outdoors calendar

Calendar

JANUARY

10 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Wheatley Civic Center. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

11-13 37th Arkansas Marine Expo. Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. dgattractions.com

12 Get Outdoors Winter Series bass tournament. Lake Ouachita/Crystal Springs. Safe light to 3 p.m. (501) 804-1346 or (501) 794-FISH.

12 Get5bass Winter Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $50/team. (479) 858-2883.

12 American Bass Anglers District 47 bass tournament. Lake Maumelle/Jolly Rogers Marina. (256) 232-0406.

12 Hazen chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. Hazen Community Center. Clint Honnoll (870) 303-9182 or chonnoll@hazen.k12.ar.us

