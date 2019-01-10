Authorities ID Little Rock motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

Authorities have identified a 54-year-old man who was fatally struck by a car while riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon outside Little Rock.

An Arkansas State Police report said Murray Murphree of Little Rock was at the intersection of Russenburger and Dreher Roads on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was hit by a Nissan Altima driven by a 21-year-old North Little Rock man.

The driver was turning left on Dreher Road when he hit the motorcycle, a Pulaski County sheriff’s office report said.

Murphree died at the scene.

According to an obituary that appeared in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Murphree was a father and grandfather.