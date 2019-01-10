Cause of fire that displaced 7 residents at Little Rock complex investigated

Crews battle a fire at Sturbridge Townhouses in this photo post on the Little Rock Fire Department Facebook page.

The Little Rock Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze at Sturbridge Townhouses that displaced seven people, a spokesman for the agency said on Thursday.

About 35 firefighters and eight department vehicles were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday to the complex at 1400 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Doug Coffman said.

When the crews arrived, smoke and fire were coming out of a kitchen window at the front of one of the apartment buildings, Coffman said. Firefighters remained on scene for more than two hours.

"The fire was in one townhouse, but there was nine townhouses under one roof," Coffman said. "Only one [unit] sustained fire damage and two other [units] sustained water and smoke damage."

Crews worked a fire at the same complex in 2017. That blaze injured two people and displaced 15.