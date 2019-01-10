Email polling deemed improper, central Arkansas recycling district's board to vote again

The board of a central Arkansas recycling district will hold a formal vote, likely next week, related to a landfill's proposed expansion after the board had first voted on the matter in a private email chain.

Craig Douglass, executive director of the Regional Recycling and Waste Reduction District, said Wednesday that he checked with the district's attorney, Chuck Nestrud, and determined that the email vote was not permissible.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette had questioned the email vote after a public-records request revealed that it took place.

Douglass said he expected a new vote in a public setting next week but was unsure Wednesday of which day it would take place.

Votes by email are not allowed under Arkansas law because they must take place at public meetings. Email chains are not considered public meetings.

North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith, Sherwood Mayor Virginia Hillman Young and Barry Hyde, county judge of Pulaski County -- the three returning members of the board -- said Tuesday that they supported another vote, if one was determined to be necessary.

Smith's spokesman, Nathan Hamilton, said Wednesday that the mayor stood by his previous comment that the board should hold a new vote.

The district's board is made up of the county judge and mayors of the county's six cities of more than 2,000 residents. Four of the mayors have been replaced since the email vote took place Dec. 28.

Douglass emailed the board Dec. 27 asking the members to vote on a measure certifying that Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services needed to expand its landfill.

The private email vote took place three weeks after the board first decided to hold off on voting at its Dec. 6 meeting. At that meeting, a Waste Management official expressed concern that the landfill's previous owners owed thousands in fines for environmental violations and that the facility did not recycle as much as the previous owners originally said it would.

Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services bought L&W Environmental in November 2017.

The Certificate of Need approved in the email vote is required for the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to consider applications to expand or build landfills or new transfer stations.

Three mayors -- then-Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola, then-Maumelle Mayor Mike Watson, and Wrightsville Mayor McKinzie Riley -- and Hyde responded to Douglass with emails stating they were for the certificate.

Smith abstained from the vote. Young and then-Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher did not vote. Young said she did not vote because she was on vacation.

The landfill is Class 4, which means it accepts "nonhazardous, bulky, inert, nonputrescible solid wastes that do not degrade, or degrade very slowly" and are permitted for disposal. "Nonputrescible" solid waste is nonbiodegradable solid waste.

Dan Christensen, president of Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services, told the board that the company purchased 30 acres from Pulaski County to expand the landfill.

