Fayetteville school administrator placed on leave

A Fayetteville School District administrator is on leave pending resolution of a personnel matter, according to a district spokesman.

Mark Oesterle, director of secondary education, was placed on paid administrative leave Friday, said Alan Wilbourn, the district's public information officer.

Wilbourn said he was unable to provide any additional information, including the reasons behind the move.

"We don't comment on personnel matters to protect the rights of everyone involved," Wilbourn said.

The district hired Oesterle in August 2016 as director of federal programs and programs for students who are English language learners. He became the district's director of secondary education for the 2017-18 school year.

Oesterle was an assistant principal for the Springdale School District's Don Tyson School of Innovation prior to joining the Fayetteville School District. Previously, he also was assistant principal at Har-Ber High School.

He also has worked as a senior program specialist at the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching in Santa Monica, Calif.; as an associate superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment in the Littleton School District in Avondale, Ariz.; and as a principal in the Deer Valley Unified School District in Phoenix.