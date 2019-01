Firms with top 5 highest scores

These are the top-scoring companies that have applied for medical marijuana dispensary licenses. Several submitted applications in multiple zones but will have to choose one zone in which to open a dispensary.

ZONE 1

Acanza Health Group

Northwest Arkansas Medical Cannabis (corporate name is Valentine Holdings)

Arkansas Medicinal Source Patient Center

The Releaf Center

Eureka Green

ZONE 2

Fiddler's Green

Big Fish of North Central Arkansas

Plant Family Therapeutics

Arkansas Natural Products

Arkansas Green Cross Cannabis Dispensary

ZONE 3

Northeast Arkansas Medical Cannabis (Valentine Holdings)

Grassroots OPCO

THC RX INC.

Delta Cannabis Co.

Natural State Wellness Dispensary

ZONE 4

River Valley Medical Cannabis (Valentine Holdings)

Natural State Wellness Dispensary

Fort Cannabis Co.

River Valley Dispensary

Johnson County Dispensary

ZONE 5

Harvest

Grassroots OPCO

Natural State Wellness Dispensary

Natural Relief Dispensary

Native Green Wellness Center

ZONE 6

Green Springs Medical

Native Green Wellness Center

Doctors Orders RX

Natural State Medical Group

Green Remedies Group

ZONE 7

Acanza Health Group

Natural State Wellness Dispensary

PainFree RX

Delta Cultivators

Pine Bluff Agriceuticals

ZONE 8

Grassroots OPCO

Noah's Ark

Bloom Medicinals of AR

RX MED

Arkadelphia Dispensary

Photo by Nikki Dawes

A map showing the Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary zones

