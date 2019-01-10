Garden Travel to Chelsea and English Gardens

For the past 25 years or more we have taken a garden study tour with the UA Master Gardeners. Now that I am officially retired, I plan to offer 2-3 trips a year. You do not have to be a Master Gardener to attend. Since the first international trip I ever did was to the Chelsea Flower Show and gardens of England back in 1998, I thought it only appropriate that my first official trip as an independent retiree would be to the Chelsea Flower Show and gardens of England. Our trip is May 21-31. Our travel agent is Sue Smith Travel and you can get more information and be added to the wait list at this link"

We are taking 40 people on this tour. At the moment we do have a full crew, but Kathy Primm will start a waiting list in case someone cancels.



In addition to Chelsea, we will also visit Kew Gardens.

Kew gardens is one of the oldest botanical gardens in the world. Inside the Victorian glasshouse the rainforest climate supports a unique collection of tropical plants from some of the most threatened environments on Earth.

We also will tour Windsor Castle and Clivden Gardens.

Each day will present new adventures in gardening. You will also have time to explore the culture and food of England.



Changing of the guards is always fascinating

Even if you miss out on this trip, there will be many more to come.