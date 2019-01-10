In indecency case, former Arkansas high school coach faces charges

A former Harrison High School coach has been charged with two felonies after he was accused of sending a video of himself to a 17-year-old girl in Monticello.

Lucas A. Horn, 27, was charged Jan. 4 in Boone County Circuit Court with sexual indecency with a child and tampering with physical evidence.

Around Sept. 10, Horn exposed himself to a student through the use of his cellphone, according to the criminal charges.

"The defendant then destroyed the phone and its contents, admittedly because he did not want the phone's contents to be known, and he wanted everything in the investigation to be gone," according to the document signed by David Ethredge, prosecuting attorney for Arkansas' 14th Judicial Circuit.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, the girl was a former Harrison High School student at the time of the incident. Horn told police that she sent him a video of her fondling herself, then he reciprocated, authorities said.

Horn resigned from his job in Harrison on Dec. 3.

"In my life, some personal items have surfaced recently that I must tend to immediately," Horn wrote in the letter to Superintendent Stewart Pratt and the Harrison School Board. "I love Harrison Schools, and I believe it is best that I resign immediately."

According to his LinkedIn page, Horn was an assistant basketball and football coach. He started work in the Harrison district in June 2015.

Horn is free on $2,500 bail.

State Desk on 01/10/2019