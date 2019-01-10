• Adul Saosongyang, 35, of Vacaville, Calif., was arrested on accusations of grand theft when he tried to redeem a $30 lottery scratch-off ticket worth $10 million after his roommate, who had bought the ticket, reported that it had been stolen and replaced with a different ticket, police said.

• Donnie Romero, a Baptist minister in Fort Worth, who once praised a gunman who killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., resigned from his ministry after being accused of using drugs, gambling and paying for sex with prostitutes.

• Ray Redlich, a St. Louis pastor, and Christopher Ohnimus filed a federal lawsuit after being ticketed for giving bologna sandwiches to homeless people in violation of a city ordinance that bars food prepared in a private home from being offered to the public.

• Ashley Keister, 27, of Nanticoke, Pa., smashed in the glass doors of a closed police station as she hunted for a police officer she's been sexually harassing since he arrested her last year, police said, and now faces assault, burglary and vandalism charges.

• James Piper, 59, resigned as a sheriff's deputy in Pinellas County, Fla., after the bomb squad was called when he sent a toy bomb, including a handwritten note that read "Boom," as a joke to a colleague through office mail.

• Mike Campbell, a Detroit radio reporter covering the disappearance of an 89-year-old woman with dementia who had wandered away from home, spotted the woman walking in her pajamas and slippers along a street in subfreezing temperatures and had her sit in his warm car until police arrived.

• Lee Ryals, 34, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge after Wapello County, Iowa, sheriff's deputies said he drunkenly fired a rifle hoping to bag a deer but instead hurt a 73-year-old woman working in her kitchen.

• Braedence Jones, 6, missing for five months, was returned to his biological father, who has court-ordered custody, after the boy and his mother, Aubrey Ferguson, were found in the attic space of a rural home in Camdenton, Mo., authorities said.

• Molly Kreuze, a Springfield, Va., veterinarian, used a box and envelope to sweep up and moved to safety more than 100 praying mantises that hatched from a brown egg case hidden under a branch of her Christmas tree, saying that next year she wants a fake tree.

A Section on 01/10/2019