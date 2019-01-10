Little Rock woman hit by stray bullet while holding infant inside home

A Little Rock woman is recovering from her injuries after a bullet passed through her home Wednesday night, striking her in the leg just inches away from her 5-month-old son who was sitting on her lap.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allis Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Authorities responded and found Camille Oliver, 27, in her hallway with a gunshot wound. Her two children, who were unhurt, were nearby.

Oliver told the Democrat-Gazette she heard "back to back to back" gunshots and a vehicle speed off before realizing she had been shot. She said her first thoughts were to make sure her two children were safe.

"I thank God it wasn't them," she said.

Oliver was brought to UAMS Medical Center with minor injuries. She said the bullet didn't hit any vital parts of her thigh.

Officers found several shell casings outside of the home’s alley and a bullet hole in the window where the shot passed through, according to the police report.

The report did not identify a suspected shooter or shooters.

Oliver said she hears gunfire ring out on a near-daily basis, but hasn't previously heard shots ring out as close to her home.

“It needs to stop,” she said, adding that she hopes to start a neighborhood watch in the area. "I want people to know this can happen to anybody at any point in time."