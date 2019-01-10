Sheriff: Body found in fire at Arkansas home believed to be resident who went back in to save dogs

A body found inside a home that caught fire on Tuesday is believed to be that of a resident who went into the burning structure to try to save dogs inside, a spokesman with the Boone County Sheriffs Department said on Thursday.

The body, which is pending formal identification but believed to be that of 28-year-old Cody Raulston, was recovered from a mobile home that caught fire on Rogers Street in Zinc, Boone County sheriff's office Capt. Bob King said.

Deputies along with the Bergman and Zinc fire departments responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a structure that was fully engulfed in flames, a news release said.

Witnesses told deputies that the homeowner and Raulston, who also lived there, were at a neighbor's house when the blaze started. Raulston along with the homeowner and others reportedly attempted to combat the fire before the fire department arrived.

Witnesses said Raulston went into the burning home in an attempt to save multiple dogs that were inside, but he never came out.

One dog was saved from the flames, but at least two others were found dead, King said.

One volunteer firefighter received minor injuries when a propane tank exploded, the release said.

“He had hearing issues due to the blast,” King said. “He was bleeding out of the ears from the explosion, but he got checked out by medical personnel and it was described as minor injuries.”

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's office. The cause of the fire isn't yet known.