Latest stories
Michael Cohen to testify publicly before Congress next month

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:03 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes that included arranging the payment of hush money to two women that he says was done at the direction of Trump. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, will testify publicly before Congress next month.

Cohen's testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee will be the first major public hearing for Democrats, who have promised greater scrutiny of Trump.

Cohen is a pivotal figure in investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, and by federal prosecutors in New York into campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments to two women who say they had sex with Trump. Trump has denied it.

Cohen has pleaded guilty in both investigations and was sentenced last month to three years in prison.

  • KCSAP
    January 10, 2019 at 3:25 p.m.

    Well this news should draw some verbose, rambling, page filling comments.
