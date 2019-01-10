Arkansas school resource officer removed after leaving gun in bathroom; superintendent calls weeks-ago incident ‘old news’

The Dardanelle School District superintendent said that a school resource officer was removed from his on-campus role after leaving a gun in an elementary school restroom in November, and that he didn't know why the incident was making news in January.

"We didn't try to quash the story or anything like that," Dardanelle superintendent John Thompson said. "We reported it to the sheriff’s office and then everything was handled immediately. I am not sure why this is making news now."

Thompson said the incident happened at the district's primary school in November. The school resource officer, who was also a deputy for the Yell County sheriff's office, left his gun in a bathroom that is used by staff and guests, but is also available to students. A student's grandparent found the firearm.

"A teacher was contacted about the firearm and she took it to the office," Thompson said. "We contacted the sheriff and the school resource officer was removed immediately."

Thompson said the school now has a new officer. The news of the mishap with the firearm was reported by various media outlets this week.

"I am not sure why this is happening now," Thompson said. "It really is old news."

Attempts to contact the Yell County sheriff's office were unsuccessful Thursday.