Police: Shooting in Pine Bluff leaves 1 dead

A Thursday morning shooting left one person dead in Pine Bluff, police said.

Around 9 a.m., officers responded to 10th Avenue and Juniper Street in reference to a shooting, the Pine Bluff Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities said when they arrived they found a deceased male lying in the street suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

The male's identity will not being released until his next of kin is notified, police said. Officers said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.