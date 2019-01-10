Police: Suspect in Little Rock triple homicide arrested in California

This wanted flier posted on the Little Rock Police Department Facebook page provides details about Joshua Milik Williams, a suspect named in a Nov. 16 shooting that killed three people and injured a fourth.

A suspect in a shooting that killed three people and injured a boy in November was arrested in California, a spokesman with the Little Rock Police Department said.

Joshua Milik Williams, 21, was booked on Wednesday night into the San Diego Central Jail, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Williams was wanted in connection with the Nov. 16 shooting in the 4400 block of West 14th Street in Little Rock.

Officers arrived shortly before 11 p.m. that night and found an injured teen lying outside a home with multiple gunshot wounds, Ford said.

Authorities later discovered a wrecked black Jeep Renegade containing three additional shooting victims: Kennelle Anderson, Latija Lucky and Carrington Williams.

Williams died at the scene, and Lucky and Anderson died after being transported to a local hospital.

The 17-year-old boy who was shot received treatment at Arkansas Children's Hospital, police said.

A motive for the shooting wasn't released as of Thursday afternoon.