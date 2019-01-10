Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS -- Agreed to terms with C Kevin Plawecki on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS -- Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS -- Agreed to terms with RHPs Anthony Bass and Odrisamer Despaigne, INF Christian Colon and OFs Jordan Patterson and Mason Williams on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS -- Named Ben Kotwica special teams coordinator.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Placed S Mike Mitchell on injured reserve. Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad and DE Anthony Winbush to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- Named Kevin Stefanski offensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Named Frank Piraino strength and conditioning coach.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON -- Announced senior DT Dexter Lawrence has declared for the NFL Draft.

MEMPHIS -- Named John Simon recruiting coordinator, passing game coordinator and assistant coach of the wide receivers.

OKLAHOMA -- Announced senior LT Bobby Evans has declare for the NFL Draft.

OKLAHOMA STATE -- Extended the contract of Mike Gundy football coach through 2023.

TENNESSEE -- Named Jim Chaney offensive coordinator.

WILMINGTON (DEL.) -- Announced the resignation of women's basketball coach Rob Miller. Promoted assistant coach Jamie Hensley to interim head coach.

Sports on 01/10/2019