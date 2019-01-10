Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS -- Agreed to terms with C Kevin Plawecki on a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS -- Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS -- Agreed to terms with RHPs Anthony Bass and Odrisamer Despaigne, INF Christian Colon and OFs Jordan Patterson and Mason Williams on minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ATLANTA FALCONS -- Named Ben Kotwica special teams coordinator.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Placed S Mike Mitchell on injured reserve. Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad and DE Anthony Winbush to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- Named Kevin Stefanski offensive coordinator.
TENNESSEE TITANS -- Named Frank Piraino strength and conditioning coach.
COLLEGE
CLEMSON -- Announced senior DT Dexter Lawrence has declared for the NFL Draft.
MEMPHIS -- Named John Simon recruiting coordinator, passing game coordinator and assistant coach of the wide receivers.
OKLAHOMA -- Announced senior LT Bobby Evans has declare for the NFL Draft.
OKLAHOMA STATE -- Extended the contract of Mike Gundy football coach through 2023.
TENNESSEE -- Named Jim Chaney offensive coordinator.
WILMINGTON (DEL.) -- Announced the resignation of women's basketball coach Rob Miller. Promoted assistant coach Jamie Hensley to interim head coach.
