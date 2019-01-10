Wintry mix downgraded, but some snow still expected for northern Arkansas

Northern Arkansas is forecasted to see a mix of wintry weather late Friday and Saturday morning, with accumulating snow possible for northern-most parts of the state. (Graphic by National Weather Service)

A mix of wintry weather previously forecasted to hit northern Arkansas has been downgraded, but some places may still see snow accumulate, according to an updated National Weather Service report.

Weather service forecasters predict that precipitation will change to snow, sleet and freezing rain in some areas Friday night, with one- to two-inch snow accumulations possible for far-north counties.

Those cities include Harrison, Mountain Home, Ash Flat and Pocahontas, with Jonesboro on the edge of where the weather service says snow may accumulate.

The agency is not forecasting a major winter event, but parts of eastern Missouri could see up to six inches of snow.

While there could be snow and ice patches on some roads, widespread travel concerns aren't expected, the weather service said.

Central Arkansas is expected to see above-freezing temperatures and rain beginning Friday.