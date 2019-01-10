Australian arrested over suspicious mail

SYDNEY — Police on Wednesday arrested a man after 38 suspicious packages containing a possibly hazardous substance were sent to foreign consulates in the Australian cities of Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

The 48-year-old was arrested at his home in Shepparton, Victoria state, on Wednesday night, and was charged under a law regarding the placement of dangerous articles in packages to be carried by a postal service, police said. He was due in Melbourne Magistrates Court later today.

About 10 diplomatic missions, mostly in Melbourne, on Wednesday reported the delivery of suspicious packages, some of them labeled “asbestos.” The missions included those from the United States, Britain, India, South Korea, Pakistan, Israel, Switzerland and Greece.

This followed the discovery and removal on Monday of a suspicious package at the Argentinian Consulate in Sydney.

Police said in a joint statement that they will allege the substance in the packages came from the man’s Shepparton home.

“Police have so far recovered 29 of these packages, with forensic testing to be undertaken on them to determine the exact composition of the material in them,” the statement said.

Kurds say U.S. teen nabbed as ISIS fighter

BEIRUT — A Syrian Kurdish militia said Wednesday that its fighters have captured eight foreign fighters with the Islamic State militant group in eastern Syria, including an American teenager.

The force known as the People’s Protection Units said the militants were captured earlier in the week in a special operation in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, where Islamic State extremists are still holding on to pockets of territory amid fierce fighting.

In a statement, the People’s Protection Units identified the 16-year-old American teenager as Soulay Noah Su. No other details were immediately provided.

A State Department spokesman said the department is aware of the reports but had no further comment.

On Sunday, the Kurdish group announced the capture of five fighters, including two U.S. citizens, one of whom has been identified as a former schoolteacher from Houston.

Hundreds of Islamic State foreign fighters captured in Syria are being held in Kurdish detention centers in the north, including many European citizens.

China asserts right to fortify islands

BEIJING — China may further fortify man-made islands in the South China Sea depending on threats faced by the outposts, a Chinese naval officer said Wednesday.

Navy academy researcher Senior Capt. Zhang Junshe repeated China’s stance that it has the legal right to take whatever measures it deems appropriate on the islands in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety.

“If our on-island personnel and installations come under threat in future, then we necessarily will take measures to boost our defensive capabilities,” Zhang, a senior researcher at the institute, said at a briefing for Chinese and foreign journalists.

Pentagon officials have long said that China has failed to fulfill a 2015 pledge by President Xi Jinping not to expand development in the area, where it has built seven islands by piling sand and cement on coral reefs, equipping some with airfields.

China says the development primarily serves civilian purposes.

Deal ends impasse on rescued migrants

VALLETTA, Malta — Racing an approaching storm, Maltese military vessels took to shore 49 migrants who had been kept in limbo on private rescue ships until the island nation reached a deal Wednesday for the asylum seekers to be distributed among eight other European Union members.

The deal ended an impasse that kept the migrants stuck on the rescue boats while European governments negotiated which countries would take them. A ship operated by the German rescue group Sea-Watch picked up 32 people on Dec. 22. Another aid group, Sea-Eye, rescued 17 in waters off Libya on Dec. 29.

“After 19 days at sea, our guests finally have a safe haven,” a tweet from Sea-Watch’s account read. “It is a testament to state failure; politics should never be played at the cost of people in need.”

When the deal was announced, the aid boats were about 5 nautical miles off the coast of Malta, which denied them permission to port but let the vessels shelter in its territorial waters during the negotiations.

Under the deal announced by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the vessels won’t be allowed into Maltese ports. Instead, the arrangement called for the 49 migrants to be taken aboard by military vessels and then taken to the island nation.

Muscat said the deal illustrated anew that the EU needs a comprehensive policy on migrants who are rescued while trying to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

The deal also meets Malta’s demand for other countries to take many of the 249 migrants whom Maltese military vessels rescued in late December. The agreement calls for 131 to be relocated to other EU nations, for 74 to remain in Malta, and for EU experts review the circumstances of 44 migrants from Bangladesh before their destinations are decided.