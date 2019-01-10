Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories #SaveArkansasLife Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest made in killing of North Little Rock teen; victim found shot in road last month

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 9:35 a.m. 0comments

A teen has been arrested in the December shooting death of a 19-year-old in North Little Rock, a spokeswoman for the North Little Rock Police Department said.

Afan E. Humphrey, 19, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Wesley M. Everett. Humphrey and Everett are both from North Little Rock, police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said Thursday.

About 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a report of a man lying in the road in the 2900 block of Pike Avenue. They found Everett who had been shot, Cooper said.

Ambulances took him to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he later died, Cooper said.

Humphrey, who was arrested Wednesday, is being held without bond at the Pulaski County jail. He is scheduled for arraignment in North Little Rock District Court later Thursday, Cooper said

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT