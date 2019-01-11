After contraband package found on roof of Arkansas correction center, warrants issued for 2 women

Arrests warrants have been issued for two Arkansas women accused of trying to supply contraband to an inmate at the Department of Community Correction Center in Texarkana.

Warrants have been issued for Tina Marie Abernathy, 53, and Courtney Ryan Smith, 26, both of Crossett, court records show. According to an affidavit filed by the Arkansas State Police, a corrections center employee found a black package containing cigarette papers, Bugler tobacco, and wintergreen fine cut tobacco on the roof.

Video surveillance allegedly showed Tina Abernathy pulling up near the center in a red truck at about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Smith got out of the truck carrying a black package, authorities said. According to the affidavit, Tina Abernathy is the mother of inmate Harlan Abernathy and Smith is believed to be his fiancé.

Harlan Abernathy is currently serving time on a drug offense originating from Ashley County. According to court records, Miller County Circuit Judge Carlton Jones signed off earlier this week on the warrants for the women's arrests.