Arkansas federal workers call for reopening government as shutdown passes third week

Nearly two dozen federal employees and supporters rallied Friday outside the offices of Arkansas’ congressional delegation in Little Rock, waving signs reading “End the Shut Down” while shouting “We are people not pawns” and “Shutdowns hurt families.”

Friday marked the first day since the Dec. 21 partial government shutdown that some 800,000 federal workers across the country forewent a paycheck following the latest Congressional impasse over border security funding.

In Arkansas, over 13,000 people work for the federal government, according to the latest U.S. office of personnel management data. Many of those workers have been asked to work through recent weeks without pay, which some workers say is beginning to strain their personal finances and workplace morale.

“We feel like we’re being held hostage,” said Brandy Moore, who works at the Federal Correctional Institution in Forrest City and serves as national secretary for the union representing prison workers. “These people live paycheck to paycheck, and they can’t afford to go without one.”

Though she's worked through past partial shutdowns, including in 2013, she and other workers say they worry it could be a long time before they're paid. "This feels different," Moore said.

Republican Sen. John Boozman expressed disappointment for the partial shutdown in a statement to the Democrat-Gazette Friday, saying "I don't believe such a disruption in services and uncertainty for federal employees is in the best interest of Arkansans.”

Moore said the latest congressional impasse has had a negative impact on morale for staff working at the 2,058-inmate facility in Forest City.

“We risk our lives every day not knowing if we’re going to come home or not,” she said. “That just adds insult to injury.”

Workers like her who are deemed “essential,” as well as airport security agents and other public safety positions, have been working through the shutdown.

Still, the impacts of the shutdown haven’t been broadly felt for the general public, despite closures to part of the Clinton Center, federal parks and certain landmarks receiving federal money.

Security lines at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock appeared relatively normal late Friday morning, with about a half-dozen travelers waiting to enter the security area.

For workers like Vicky Buzbee, an Internal Revenue Service auditor who was among Friday’s ralliers, she’s been forced to heavily cut down her family’s spending. She said she’s putting off overdue oil changes for her cars and keeping the heating in her home low, among other cutbacks.

“Our kids got a lot less for Christmas this year,” she said.

Chad Wade, a 17-year Forestry Service engineer near Hot Springs, said he’s planning to take a personal loan to help pay for his 18-year-old son’s college tuition.

“I’ll give it until February. After that I might need to figure out something,” Wade said.