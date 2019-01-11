Finalists down to 2 for utility vacancy

The Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners has selected two candidates that it plans to interview and decide between to fill a vacancy on the board.

The finalists are Jay Barth, a political science professor at Hendrix College in Conway, and Carolyn Shearman, a former product manager and business adviser at Acxiom Corporation. Barth is chairman of the state Board of Education.

Barth and Shearman were chosen from among eight Little Rock residents who applied for the position. The board is filling a vacancy after the resignation of commissioner Roby Robertson.

The chosen appointee will serve a term beginning Feb. 14 and ending June 30, 2025. The appointment will be subject to confirmation by the Little Rock Board of Directors and the North Little Rock City Council.

The board has seven members who serve seven-year terms. Per state law, four commissioners are to be Little Rock residents and three are to be North Little Rock residents.

The utility's governing body reviewed the applications in a closed executive session at the end of its regular monthly meeting Thursday.

Central Arkansas Water will announce the dates and times for the board's interviews with the finalists, which will be open to the public, according to a news release Thursday.

Robertson's second term technically expired over the summer, but he will stay on the board until the position is filled.

