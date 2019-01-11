Governor, lawmakers say no Medicaid funding fight expected

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' governor and legislative leaders say they don't expect another funding fight over the future of the state's Medicaid expansion, even if a federal judge blocks the state from enforcing a work requirement on the program.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, incoming Senate President Jim Hendren and House Speaker Matthew Shepherd said Friday they don't expect difficulty in winning the three-fourths support needed in both chambers to keep the state's expansion alive another year. Arkansas' program uses state and federal funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents and has narrowly survived efforts by opponents in past years to defund it.

Arkansas lawmakers convene Monday for this year's session.

The three spoke at a forum hosted by The Associated Press and the Arkansas Press Association.