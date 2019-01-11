Little Rock Marathon opens volunteer registration

The Little Rock Marathon has opened volunteer registration for the 17th annual Marathon Weekend, March 1-3.

Marathon officials say it takes more than 2,000 volunteers and more than 60 sponsors, plus uncounted members of the community, to make the event happen.

The race weekend includes the Little Rock Marathon Health & Fitness Expo; the marathon itself; the Little Rock Half Marathon; the Little Rock 10K; the Little Rock 5K; and the Little Rockers Kids Marathon.

TV station KTHV, Channel 11, is the presenting sponsor of the Volunteer Program. Sponsor for the marathon, a project of Little Rock Parks and Recreation, is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

For more information, visit the volunteer page at the website, littlerockmarathon.com.