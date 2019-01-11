Little Rock mayor names attorney as senior adviser

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has named Kendra Pruitt, an attorney who worked on his campaign, as his senior adviser.

Pruitt is the first permanent hire to be announced in Scott’s administration.

“I’m excited to have her join the team,” the mayor wrote in a tweet Friday afternoon.

The position of senior adviser was previously known as assistant to the mayor. As of last week, the job was advertised as having a salary of $54,889 to $81,449.

Pruitt, 30, worked for the Mitchell Williams law firm for more than five years, practicing in the areas of multi-state regulated business and governmental relations, according to her LinkedIn page. She has been serving as a volunteer adviser for Scott’s transition into office.

A total of 265 people applied for the position, according to city records.

Scott said he will also name a chief of staff and an executive assistant in the coming days. He took office Jan. 1.

Read Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.