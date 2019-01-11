Sections
Police: Little Rock officer smashed ex-girlfriend's window, threatening to 'hide her where nobody could ever find her'

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:30 a.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption Officer Terry McDaniel. Photo courtesy of the Little Rock Police Department

A Little Rock police officer was placed on paid leave after reportedly smashing an ex-girlfriend's window, where his two children were inside, and threatening to "hide her where nobody could ever find her," according to a police report and a department spokesman.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes confirmed that officer Terry McDaniel, 35, was placed on leave last month pending an internal investigation after a domestic incident involving a former girlfriend.

A police report from Dec. 19 said Lori Gore reported McDaniel arriving at her home about 2 p.m., kicking the door and shattering her front window.

Gore said she and McDaniel had argued earlier in the day about whether he would have custody of their two children on Christmas, and that during the phone conversation he said he would "beat" her and hide her where no one could find her, the report said.

Police indicated McDaniel had caused more than $500 worth of damage to the door and window, according to the report.

Gore has since requested a protection order against McDaniel, and McDaniel filed a petition for paternity and custody claiming she had lied about the encounter, according to court records.

Metro on 01/11/2019

Print Headline: Police: Little Rock officer smashed ex-girlfriend's window, threatening to 'hide her where nobody could ever find her'

Comments

  • JenK1234
    January 11, 2019 at 8:22 a.m.

    Placed on leave had better turn in "fired" REAL QUICK. This man is dangerous.

  • Razrbak
    January 11, 2019 at 8:52 a.m.

    Bad City of Little Rock blog broke this story back on the 5th. Maybe the paper should partner with them as they always scoop the paper and have more detailed reports.
  • skeptic1
    January 11, 2019 at 9:04 a.m.

    Police officers have the highest rate of domestic violence and it is rarely reported, so kudos to the LRPD finally doing something right.
  • Justthefaqsmaam
    January 11, 2019 at 9:09 a.m.

    Another Type A personality cop who can’t control his anger - just what we need representing law enforcement.
    Isn’t that why the lawyers make the big bucks - to determine the children’s visitation schedule.

