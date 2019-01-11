Notre Dame prevails in 1-2 showdown

Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale (left) grabs a rebound next to Louisville’s Sam Fuehring during the first half Thursday in South Bend, Ind. Ogunbowale scored 30 points to lead the top-ranked Irish to an 82-68 victory.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and No. 1 Notre Dame overcame 18 turnovers to beat No. 2 Louisville 82-68 on Thursday night.

Brianna Turner added 16 points and Jackie Young had 14 for the Irish (15-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). They regained the top spot in The Associated Press poll this week and won their eighth consecutive since an 89-71 loss to Connecticut.

Asia Durr had 29 points for Louisville (14-1, 2-1), and Bionca Dunham added 10. The Cardinals cut a 10-point deficit to 2 twice in the fourth quarter, the last at 68-66 with 1:48 remaining, but Turner's basket and Ogunbowale's three-pointer propelled the Irish to a 14-2 finish.

Louisville's lead reached seven twice in the second quarter, the last time at 35-28 on Dunham's layup with 2:38 to play. Notre Dame, which hit just 2 field goals in 14 attempts (14 percent) in the quarter, closed on a 5-0 run, all from the free-throw line as Louisville forced 11 turnovers.

Ogunbowale nailed a three-pointer just before the buzzer to give the Irish a 57-47 lead going into the final quarter. Louisville made just 2 of 11 shots in the quarter and had 4 turnovers to 2 by Notre Dame.

NO. 7 MISSISSIPPI STATE 80, GEORGIA 71

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Chloe Bibby scored a career-high 24 points, Teaira McCowan added 18 points and 21 rebounds and No. 7 Mississippi State survived an upset scare with a victory over Georgia.

Mississippi State (15-1, 3-0) SEC) needed a rally in the final minutes after finding itself in the rare position of trailing at home. Mississippi State was behind 68-65 with six minutes left before scoring the next 11 points.

Anriel Howard added 18 points, including five during the decisive rally. Caliya Robinson led Georgia (11-5, 2-1) with 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting.

NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 63, PITTSBURGH 34

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Kiara Leslie had 16 points and 8 rebounds, and No. 8 North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh to improve to 16-0.

Leslie led the Wolfpack (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) in scoring, assists (five) and steals (three). The senior guard scored 14 points in the first half while N.C. State built a 35-16 halftime lead.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 73,

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Maci Morris scored 27 points before fouling out as No. 16 Kentucky withstood an injury to Taylor Murray and hung on for a victory over No. 13 Tennessee.

The Lady Volunteers (12-3, 1-2 SEC) have lost consecutive home games for the first time since December 1996.

Evina Westbrook scored 20, Rennia Davis had 12 and Mimi Collins added 11 for Tennessee. Ogechi Anyagaligbo scored 13 and Roper had 10 for Kentucky (15-2, 2-1).

PURDUE 62, NO. 17 IOWA 57

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Karissa McLaughlin and Dominique Oden scored 16 points apiece, and Purdue went on a 16-3 run in the fourth quarter and held on to upset No. 17 Iowa.

The Boilermakers (12-5, 3-1 Big Ten) were down by eight less than three minutes into the fourth quarter when they went on their run to lead by five with less than two minutes to go. Hannah Stewart's layup with 36 seconds remaining pulled Iowa (11-4, 2-2) within 58-57.

Megan Gustafson, the nation's leading scorer at 26.8, had 19 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double before fouling out with 1:43 to play. Stewart had 17 points.

NO. 21 SOUTH CAROLINA 71, FLORIDA 40

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Bianca Cuevas-Moore hit 4 three-pointers, two as South Carolina opened the game with a 19-0 run, and scored 16 points to lead the No. 21 Gamecocks over Florida in their seventh consecutive victory.

The Gamecocks (11-4, 3-0 SEC), missed their first 2 shots and then hit 8 consecutive, while the Gators (4-12, 0-3) missed their first 7 and 10 of their first 11.

OHIO STATE 55,

NO. 25 INDIANA 50

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Carmen Grande scored 19 points, including 4 free throws in the last 20 seconds, and Ohio State outscored No. 25 Indiana 25-14 in the fourth quarter to pull off an upset.

The Buckeyes (5-8, 1-3 Big Ten) took a 51-45 lead when Janai Crooms completed a three-point play with 1:26 to play to cap a 7-0 run. The Hoosiers (14-2, 3-1) responded with five consecutive, closing within 51-50.

SEC WOMEN

MISSOURI 71,

ARKANSAS 53

Arkansas (12-5, 1-2 SEC) shot 6 of 32 (18.8 percent) from the field in the first half in trailing 34-14 at halftime and could never recover as Missouri (14-3, 3-0) rolled at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

The Razorbacks finished 29.7 percent from the floor, but the Tigers were 50 percent for the game including 8 of 13 (61.5 percent) in the fourth quarter. Missouri was also 15 of 17 (88.2 percent) from the free-throw line, while Arkansas managed just 7 attempts, including 0 in the first half.

Missouri owned a 48-14 advantage in points in the lane and a 30-15 spread in bench points. The Tigers also outrebounded the Razorbacks 45-28, including 36-19 on the defensive end.

Arkansas did force 17 Missouri turnovers, while committing 9.

Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee shared game-high points honors with Missouri's Amber Smith with 15. Dungee shot 4 of 17 from the field and was the only Razorback player in double figures.

Smith led all rebounders with 12.

SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 77,

SOUTH ALABAMA 64

Peyton Martin's 25 points paced Arkansas State University (8-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) in its victory over South Alabama (12-2, 1-2) at Mitchell Center in Mobile, Ala.

Martin was 9 of 16 from the field and 7 of 11 at the free-throw line and was the only ASU player in double figures. She also added a game-high 10 rebounds. Jada Ford added 9 points for the Red Wolves on the strength of 3 three-pointers.

ASU led 41-30 at halftime and increased the lead to 63-45 at the end of the third quarter.

The Red Wolves outscored the Jaguars 30-9 in bench points and 22-14 in fast-break points.

TROY 71, UALR 66

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-8, 2-1 Sun Belt) couldn't make a 53-48 lead at the end of the third quarter hold up at Trojan Arena in Troy, Ala.

Trailing 34-33 at halftime, UALR outscored Troy (12-2, 3-0) 21-14 in the third to take its five-point lead into the final quarter. UALR increased the lead to 58-52 on Kyra Collier's basket with 7:01 remaining, but Troy managed to tie the score at 59-59 just a minute later.

Troy managed to push a lead to 67-62 with 2:07 remaining before UALR's Kyra Collier reeled off four points in a row to trim the deficit to a single point with 1:48 remaining. They were the final points of the game for UALR.

UALR had four players score in double figures with Ronjanae DeGray leading the way with 15. Collier had 14, while Terrion Moore and Lasker chipped in 13 and 12 respectively.

