Small-town Arkansas mayor resigns after residency questioned

VALLEY SPRINGS — The mayor of a small northwest Arkansas town has resigned after his residency was questioned.

The Harrison Daily Times reports that Valley Springs Mayor Frank Mangrum submitted a letter of resignation Thursday, shortly before the Boone County Election Commission was to meet to consider the complaint filed by two residents.

Ryan Reeves and Sheila Reeves alleged Mangrum did not live in the town, meaning he isn't a qualified elector and therefore ineligible to hold the office of mayor.

Mangrum's letter said he did not seek re-election, but no one else ran for the office and he intended to remain until Jan. 31 to help solve unspecified "personnel issues."

County Clerk Crystal Graddy said the City Council is to fill the vacancy in the town of about 170, about 105 miles northwest of Little Rock.