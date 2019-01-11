Sections
Texas police find body of infant who was reported abducted

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:03 p.m. 1comment

SAN ANTONIO — A 34-year-old man who initially told San Antonio authorities that his infant son was abducted has led investigators to the child's body.

The body of 8-month-old King Jay Davila was found in a buried backpack less than a mile from his home, according to a police affidavit.

Police Chief William McManus told reporters Thursday, before the discovery of the body, that the infant's grandmother participated in the cover-up and the boy's cousin was part of the staged kidnapping.

Both are facing charges.

Investigators believe Christopher Davila injured the child severely then concocted a story that King was in the car when it was stolen from a convenience store.

Davila is being held on charges that include injury to a child.

Jail records don't list an attorney for Davila.

Comments

  • RBear
    January 11, 2019 at 2:16 p.m.

    This was a very tragic ending to a heartbreaking story. The baby's father was negligent in caring for the baby and allowed it to fall to the floor, then waiting too late to seek medical help. The father's relatives aided by attempting to help cover up the death.
