Victim in fire thought to be man seeking to rescue dogs

A body found inside a home that caught fire on Tuesday is believed to be that of a resident who went into the burning structure to save dogs inside, a spokesman with the Boone County sheriff's office said on Thursday.

The body, which is pending formal identification but believed to be that of 28-year-old Cody Raulston, was recovered from a mobile home that caught fire on Rogers Street in Zinc, Boone County sheriff's Capt. Bob King said.

Deputies along with the Bergman and Zinc fire departments responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a burning structure, a news release said.

Witnesses told deputies that the homeowner and Raulston, who also lived there, were at a neighbor's house when the blaze started. Raulston along with the homeowner and others reportedly attempted to put out the fire before the Fire Department arrived.

Witnesses said Raulston went into the burning home to save several dogs that were inside, but he never returned.

One dog was saved from the flames, but at least two others were found dead, King said.

One volunteer firefighter received minor injuries when a propane tank exploded, the release said.

"He had hearing issues due to the blast," King said of the firefighter. "He was bleeding out of the ears from the explosion, but he got checked out by medical personnel and it was described as minor injuries."

The body was sent to the state medical examiner's office. The cause of the fire isn't yet known.

Metro on 01/11/2019