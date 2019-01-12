Former SMU QB visiting Hogs today

SMU head coach Chad Morris, right, gives encouragement to quarterback Ben Hicks (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Florida Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Dallas. South Florida won 35-27. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Former SMU quarterback Ben Hicks is visiting Arkansas today.

Hicks announced his intentions to leave the Mustangs as a graduate transfer on Dec.12. He will have one year of eligibility. He started 33 games for SMU and was the program's career leader in passing with 9,081 yards, 71 passing touchdowns and 8,977 yards in total offense.

He was recruited to SMU by Arkansas coach Chad Morris and played three seasons for Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.

Ty Storey, who started nine games last season, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and is exploring transfer options.

Arkansas has three scholarship quarterbacks on campus in sophomore Daulton Hyatt, freshman Connor Noland and freshman John Stephen Jones. Freshman KJ Jefferson is expected to report to Fayetteville for the first session of summer school.