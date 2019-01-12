LIVE UPDATES: LSU leads Arkansas at halftime

LSU 50, Arkansas 42 - Halftime

Arkansas got 16 first-half points on 8/12 shooting from Daniel Gafford, but the Razorbacks' defense was nonexistent prior to halftime. LSU scored at a 1.316 points per possession rate in the first half and dropped 50 on Arkansas.

Naz Reid and Skylar Mays each scored 12 points for the Tigers and Tremont Waters added 11 points and seven assists as LSU shot 60 percent from the floor. Junior guard Marlon Taylor - averaging 5.9 points per game for the season - also pitched in nine points on 3/3 from the floor.

Gafford led Arkansas in scoring in the first half and he was complemented by Reggie Chaney, who followed a five-minute scoreless performance against Florida with 10 first-half points on a perfect 5/5 shooting. His final bucket was a put-back slam following one of Gafford's rare misses today.

Mason Jones also has 10 points for the Razorbacks. He's done most of his damage at the line. Aside from the early 3, he's 7/8 at the line to help keep Arkansas in this one. Jalen Harris has two points, two assists and two turnovers at the break.

Arkansas' bench scored 12 points in the first half, 10 from Chaney and two from Keyshawn Embery-Simpson on a tremendous push in transition. The layup was the first shot Embery-Simpson has gotten to fall since Austin Peay on Dec. 28.

LSU 40, Arkansas 32 - 3:27 left first half

Daniel Gafford and Naz Reid have been fun to watch today. Gafford has 12 points in the first half on 6/9 shooting after failing to reach double figures for the first time this season against Florida. Reid has a team-high 12 for LSU, too, to go with five rebounds. He's 5/6 from the floor and hit two 3s.

Tremont Waters is up to nine points and six assists through 16 minutes. He's a big reason why the Tigers are shooting 62.5 percent from the floor. LSU has been very efficient so far tonight. Arkansas is going to have to string together some defensive stops to make this one interesting.

LSU 29, Arkansas 23 - 7:40 left first half

LSU is shooting 61 percent more than halfway through the first half. Tremont Waters has nine points and Naz Reid has a game-high 10, including a pair of deep 3s. Waters also has four assists and three turnovers.

Daniel Gafford has been much more involved in the action than he was against Florida. He has a team-high eight points on 4/7 from the floor to go with a pair of rebounds. Reggie Chaney also has eight points and has been a huge lift off the bench. Mason Jones has five points but hasn't scored since the opening minutes. Razorbacks hanging around despite missing six of their first seven from distance.

LSU 18, Arkansas 15 - 11:16 left first half

Reggie Chaney, who did not score against Florida and played just five minutes on Wednesday, scored all three of Arkansas' buckets between the media timeouts. He actually scored three times in 59 seconds, per StatBroadcast. His second score was a nice midrange jumper he pulled without hesitation.

His most recent made field goal was a dunk on an incredible defensive possession. Chaney began the LSU possession by cutting off a baseline drive by a Tigers guard, who fumbled the ball in front of the Arkansas bench. Chaney followed it near halfcourt before tipping away a pass on the logo and slamming one home. He also has a block to his name in the early going.

LSU 14, Arkansas 9 - 15:15 left first half

Tigers are off to a strong start on the offensive end. They've gotten seven points and three assists from Waters already as well as seven points from forward Naz Reid. Reid dunked over Daniel Gafford on LSU's first possession of the game, but Reid grabbed the ball out of the net and threw it toward Gafford with two hands and received a technical foul for it.

Mason Jones has essentially picked up where he left off on Wednesday. He has five of Arkansas' nine points and hit a big 3 after LSU jumped out to a 12-6 lead.

LSU is 6/7 from the floor, and Arkansas is 3/8. Adrio Bailey is 1/3 and Jalen Harris has already missed a 3. Daniel Gafford has two points on two shots so far. Gabe Osabuohien replaced him coming out of the first media timeout. Reggie Chaney also in the game.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

Mike Anderson is sticking with his original lineup tonight against the Tigers. Arkansas has to get some production from its bench. Anderson gets about 17 points per game on average from his reserves, and they'll need to be more of a factor in this game than on Wednesday. We'll see if Reggie Chaney - five minutes vs. Florida - bounces back and makes an impact.

LSU's starting 5: Tremont Waters, Marlon Taylor, Skylar Mays, Kavell Bigby-Williams and Naz Reid.

Tremont Waters is the player to watch for LSU. He scored 27 points and finished with 11 assists the last time Arkansas and LSU met last season. He had eight points and eight assists when the Tigers won by 21 in Bud Walton Arena last January. Waters scored 19 points and totaled seven assists in LSU's SEC opener against Alabama on Tuesday.