Staff’s call reveals shock about birth

PHOENIX — Panicking staff members at a long-term care facility scrambled to save a baby born to an Arizona woman in a vegetative state amid their shock to learn she was pregnant, according to dramatic 911 audio released Friday.

The five minutes of audio from the Dec. 29 birth starts with a frantic nurse at the Phoenix facility yelling, “The baby’s turning blue! The baby’s turning blue!”

“One of our patients just had a baby, and we had no idea she was pregnant,” the nurse said.

An emergency responder asked how far along the mother was in her pregnancy. The nurse, still sounding stunned, said nobody would know.

“This is a complete surprise. We were not expecting this,” she said.

The paramedic asked if anyone was doing CPR and described how to do proper compressions with two fingers in the center of the baby’s chest. The nurse said workers were using a resuscitation bag.

A few minutes later, the nurse expressed relief, saying “thank God” the baby was now breathing and crying.

The woman and the baby boy have been recovering at a hospital. Their conditions have not been released.