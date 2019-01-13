Courtesy photo Officers for the Nebraska Club of Northwest Arkansas are Roger and Marcia Gerdes of Bella Vista (from left), secretary; Doug and Deb Kerns of Bella Vista, president; Jeff and Sharon Fanning of Pea Ridge, vice president; K.B. and Sue Smith of Bella Vista, treasurer.

Stitched

Stitched With Love is a nonprofit organization formed for the purpose of sewing quilts, hats and pillows for children at Arkansas Children's Hospital. This group will meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Davis St. in Pea Ridge. Please bring completed quilts and batting scraps to stuff pillows. Also bring scissors, as participants will be cutting batting for new kits. New members are welcome.

Information: (479) 531-5381 or (479) 644-9760.

GOP Women

The Benton County Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Jan. 15 at Pleasant Crossing Golden Corral in Rogers. Jerry Cox of Arkansas Family Council will be the guest speaker at the meeting. Cox will be speaking on the 2019 legislative session, what bills to watch, committee meetings to attend and legislators to contact.

Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., and guests are invited.

Information: (479) 685-5476.

Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon Jan. 15 at the Western Sizzlin' in Springdale. The featured speaker, University of Arkansas professor Ryan Michel Neville-Shephard, who has a background in political science and history, will be evaluating the November election results and making predictions for 2020. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Information: (479) 267-1967.

DAR

The Ozarks Mountains Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at Simmons Bank in Rogers. The program will be given by Cheri Coley on the Washington County mural.

Anyone interested in joining DAR is welcome.

Information: (479) 636-7029.

Nature

The Flower, Garden and Nature Society of Northwest Arkansas will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 in the Student Center of Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. The traditional roundtable discussion will be followed by a talk on compost and the science and art of it by president Keith Blowers.

Annual memberships are due this month, with the fee at $15 for an individual or $20 for a family. First-time visitors are welcome to attend before joining.

Information: facebook.com/fgnsofnwa or email blowerk@prodigy.net.

Naturalists

The Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Washington County Extension Office, 2536 N. McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville. The meeting is open to the general public. The program will be presented by Master Naturalist Jim Warnock, who will describe some of his hiking experiences, both in the Ozarks and Ouachitas as well as trips into the Grand Canyon and through-hikes on the John Muir Trail, Ozark Highlands Trail and more. He will share tips on preparing for and completing long through-hikes in varied conditions.

Children are welcome, as the program includes Hiker-dog's rescue story shared in a children's book format.

Information: (479) 644-4294.

Ostomates

The Northwest Arkansas Ostomy Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale, for an educational meeting. The regular meeting will start at 2 p.m., and the subject of the meeting will be questions and answers.

Information: nwaostomy.weebly.com.

Fleet Reserve

The monthly meeting of the Fleet Reserve Association and Auxiliary will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Western Sizzlin' on U.S. 412 in Springdale.

Information: (479) 841-4856 or (479) 640-7912.

Cancer

This supportive and educational group is for adult Hispanic patients, caregivers, families and friends coping with any type of cancer. All group communication will be in Spanish. This group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The program will follow. Phyllis Stair from the Garden Club of Rogers will speak about the Women's Program at the Sheriff's Department Garden. Visitors are welcome to attend.

Information: (515) 371-0701.

Calico Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will meet at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 in Becker Hall at the First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, 20 Boyce Drive. The meeting will begin with "Stash for Cash," which will provide members an opportunity to sell their excess stash, and participants will be able to buy supplies at bargain prices.

At 1 p.m. Laurie Davis will talk about using photos in quilts and for inspiration, and illustrate her ideas with some of her beautiful, award-winning quilts. Following Davis' presentation, Kay Gaudian will talk about the importance of labeling quilts and provide recommendations about what information should be on the label, as well as sharing creative ideas for making and attaching the label to the finished quilt.

The business meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and will conclude with show-and-tell by members.

Guests are welcome to attend without paying a fee. If you join, the yearly dues are $25.

Information: calicocutups01@gmail.com.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 in Room 1001 on the lower level of Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Club president Joel Ewing will give the presentation, "How to Cut the TV Cable Cord."

Club meetings are free and open to the public. BVCC members can take free classes on computer topics selected by the club. They also receive free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly help clinic sessions held from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday and the third Wednesday of each month. Members are also eligible for free remote online support at other times. The next help clinic sessions are on Jan. 16 and Feb. 2.

The yearly membership is $20 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. Club membership and advance signup are required to attend classes, which will be held every third Tuesday. January classes are "Computer Security for Regular People, Part 1," with Justin Sell from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15; "Why, When and How to Backup Your C Drive," with Pete Opland from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 23; "Slow PC? Let's Upgrade or Buy," with Pete Opland from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 29. February's first class will be "Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2," with Justin Sell from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

There are three ways to join the BVCC: in person at any monthly meeting, in person at any help clinic or class session or by mail at any time of the month.

Information: bvcompclub.org.

