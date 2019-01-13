Foundation spreads good cheer, cookies

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CARIN SCHOPPMEYER Scott and Kelly Syer (from left) and Angie and James Graves welcome guests to Cookie Chaos on Dec. 16 at the Syer home in Fayetteville.

Jackson L. Graves Foundation supporters joined the group for Cookie Chaos 2018: An Edible Exchange of Home-Baked Love at the Fayetteville home of Kelly and Scott Syer.

The party is a way for guests to stock up on cookies for their families while helping the Jackson L. Graves Foundation spread goodwill at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

The nonprofit organization loads up the holiday treats and other collected supplies for those who are spending the holidays away from home because their children are sick. Other supplies collected for families at Children's for long-term medical care included travel-size toiletries, games, books and toys for the waiting room, and food and gas gift cards.

The foundation's projects include the neonatal intensive care sibling playroom at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and the construction of the Healing Garden at Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Johnson. The garden includes four sitting areas and a children's flower picking "Yes Zone." The completed garden will feature a labyrinth, memorial garden and a fountain.

Next up for the organization is the annual "Ooh, La, la!" wine and chocolate tasting fundraiser Feb. 12 at the Garden Room in Fayetteville. The evening will feature chocolate-inspired dishes for dinner and a sampling of gourmet chocolates for dessert -- all paired with complementing wine.

Those gathering to spread good cheer included Angie and James Graves, Audre Darling, Ceri and Rolf Wilkin, Angie Albright, Liz Esch, Karen Boston, Meredith Lowry and Blake Pennington.

Art Ventures marked Fayetteville's First Thursday with the opening reception for Interiors in Context, which features the works of Karen Ahuja, Jeffry Cantu, Zachary Cleve, Adrianna Patrucco and Linda Sheets.

The nonprofit organization's mission is to "promote the visual arts in Northwest Arkansas by actively collaborating with the community, supporting artists working to the highest standards, encouraging education and public engagement in the arts, and providing accessibility to under-represented communities.

Those venturing out for art included Jay McDonald, Andy Ross, Catherine Hipp, Alyssa Duckworth, Lee Ann Dodson, Zachary Tally and Cathy and Dale Oliver.

