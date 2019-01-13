High South Moments -- With chef and author Erin Rowe, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. $38. 657-2335.

Jan. 13 (Sunday)

Sacred Harp Singers -- 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" -- And Other Eric Carle favorites, presented by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

Author Talk -- With Constance Waddell, author of "Sally & Me," a book about her childhood in Bella Vista, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

Second Sunday Local Author Series -- With Gil Miller, author of "Spree," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Jan. 14 (Monday)

Monday Makers -- 9:30 a.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 3-12. Free. 621-1152.

Cover to Cover -- "The Mysterious Benedict Society" by Trenton Lee Stewart, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. Free. 271-3192.

The Merci Train -- With Laurel Lamb of the University of Arkansas Museum, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Jan. 15 (Tuesday)

Embroidery Group -- 10 a.m.-noon, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Booked for Lunch -- "The Best We Could Do" by Thi Bui, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Knitters & Crocheters -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Writing Workshop -- Hemingway's Parisian Circle and Hidden Tragedy with Pat Carr and the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Registration is required at faylib.org.

Beyond the Book -- "Warcross" by Marie Lu, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12. Free. 271-3192.

Jan. 16 (Wednesday)

Couponing in Northwest Arkansas -- 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Sandwiched In -- "The 'Peavine': The Story of Northwest Arkansas' Kansas City & Memphis Railway" with railroad historian Mike Sypult, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Noon Book Club -- "Life in Motion" by Lisa Wingate, noon, Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. boonecountylibrary.org.

Mystery Book Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Couponing in Northwest Arkansas -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

High South Moments -- With chef and author Erin Rowe, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $38. 657-2335.

Jan. 17 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation -- Alexander Hogue: Painting the American West with Tyson scholar Michaela Rife, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Beginners Stampin' Up Card Class -- With Jane Para, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Afterschool Movies -- 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For families. Free. 271-3192.

Opening Reception -- 6-8 p.m., for artist Saya Woolfalk's "The Future Is Female," 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Chief Curator Alice Gray Stites will speak, followed by a special presentation by Woolfalk. 21cmuseumhotels.com.

"Our Stories" -- A work of devised theater by the students at Arts Live Theatre, 7 p.m. Jan. 17-18; 2 & 7 p.m. Jan. 19; 2 p.m. Jan. 20, Arts Live, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $7-$9. 521-4932 or artslivetheatre.com.

Jan. 18 (Friday)

Scrappy Ladies Quilting -- 9 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Drinks and Discussion -- With "Men of Steel, Women of Wonder" artist Robert Pruitt, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 19 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday Family Program -- Kids of all ages are invited to try their hand at weaving on a loom with the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday -- Chinese New Year Celebration: The Year of the Pig, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday -- Icicle mobile, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Artistic Designers Card Class -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. $15 for supplies. 855-1753.

Film Noir Series -- "Double Indemnity," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Anime Club -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Square Dance Social -- A sit-down concert of old-time music from the West Fork Gals String Band followed by a square dance called by Steve Green, 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10 suggested donation. 634-3791 or OzarkFolkways.org.

Jan. 20 (Sunday)

Sunday Salon Artist Talk -- With artists showing in "Interiors in Context," 1-3 p.m., ArtVentures in Fayetteville. The event is open to the public, and a $10 donation is suggested. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Author Talk -- With Will von Bolton, author of "Loophole to Happiness: A 585 Word Operation System for Your Mind," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

"Nunsense" -- Presented by Theater II, 2 p.m. Jan. 13, St. Bernard's Parish Hall, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. $15. Call 855-9069 for availability.

"Cane Hill" Concert -- A concert celebrating the rich heritage of the Washington County community of Cane Hill with folk musicians Kelly and Donna Mulhollan, 2 p.m. Jan. 19, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free; first 100 families also receive a free CD. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

