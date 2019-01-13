Local notes

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Waterfalls and beauty go together, and Northwest Arkansas has many waterfalls where handsome photographs can be taken. Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, knows the Northwest Arkansas countryside well and will present a free program on waterfalls at 2 p.m. today at Hobbs State Park visitor center, just east of Arkansas 12 and War Eagle Road intersection. Admission is free. Information: (479) 789-5000.

Blood Centerseeks donors

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. At the time of this release, the blood center has adequate reserves of all blood types. Winter donation levels can be fickle depending on weather, school closings and holiday needs. CBCO strongly urges blood donors to give when they can during the next few weeks.

You can help by giving blood at this upcoming blood drive:

•Bella Vista: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 14, Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd.

•Gentry: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Gentry High School, 955 Pioneer Lane

Information: (800) 280-5337.

CPR trainingannounced

Free life-saving training, including hands-only CPR instruction, is being provided by Northwest Health from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Schmieding Center, 2422 N. Thompson St. in Springdale. The program is sponsored by Northwest Health's Senior Circle program.

Senior Circle is a free program for individuals age 50 or older who are interested in pursuing an active lifestyle, learning about health and wellness and meeting others. Events and activities are designed to help members stay healthy, vibrant and active. Nonmembers are invited to attend this program.

Hands-only CPR is CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths. It is recommended for use by people who see someone suddenly collapse in an "out-of-hospital" setting, such as at home, at work or in a park.

Information: (479) 757-4106.

Quilter speakson secret 'code'

Noted quilt expert Alice McElwain will be speak at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Her topic will be "The Quilt Code of the Underground Railroad: Fact or Fiction?"

The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses established in the U.S. during the early to mid-19th century and used by African-American slaves to escape into free states and Canada with the aid of abolitionists and allies who were sympathetic to their cause. Legend has it quilts were used to mark safe routes.

Admission to museum programs is always free.

Information: (479) 855-2335.

Railroadsto be topic

Local railroad historian Mike Sypult will speak on "The 'Peavine': The Story of Northwest Arkansas' Kansas City & Memphis Railway" at noon Jan. 16 at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale.

The Sandwiched In lunchtime series is free.

Information: (479) 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Shiloh Saturdayfun for families

Kids of all ages are invited to try their hand at weaving on a loom during a program titled "Weaving: Fun or Work?" from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale.

Members of the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will be on hand to explain the basics of weaving while museum educators will explore the history of weaving in Northwest Arkansas.

The program is part of the museum's free Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Information: (479) 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Quilt showopen at library

The annual Gentry Chamber of Commerce Quilt Show will be on exhibit through Jan. 18 in the McKee Community Room at Gentry Public Library. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission is free. The show is sponsored by McKee Foods.

Information: Gentry Chamber of Commerce director Janie Parks at (479) 736-2358 or email info@gentrychamber.com.

Send news about local events, charity fundraisers and family or class reunions to ourtown@nwadg.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday for Sunday publication. Please include a phone number or email address for publication.

NAN Profiles on 01/13/2019