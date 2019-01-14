After death of 5-year-old, Arkansas woman arrested on child endangerment charge

A Fort Smith woman was being held without bond Monday on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Rae Von Elizabeth Smith, 23, was charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who Fort Smith police described as her stepson. Smith told police the boy suffered injuries in falls down stairs on two consecutive days.

Formal charges are pending, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

The boy had multiple bruises, abrasions, burns and cuts; multiple carpet burns to his face and his lower teeth had penetrated his lower lip. Doctors at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith said the boy’s injuries were inconsistent with Smith’s explanations, according to an affidavit.

