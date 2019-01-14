Arkansas man arrested in underage sex sting, authorities say

A rural Arkansas man is facing felony charges after he sent nude photos and solicited sex from undercover officers posing as a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.

Leslie Pruitt, 27, of Augusta was arrested Saturday following months of back-and-forth messaging to an officer, the First Judicial District Drug Task Force said in a statement. Pruitt is charged with one count of internet stalking of a child, a felony that carries a 20-year maximum sentence.

The task force said that Pruitt sent photos of his genitals during the exchanges and discussed meeting to have sex.

Pruitt was scheduled to make his first appearance in Woodruff County on Monday. Online court records did not list an attorney.