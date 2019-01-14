Arkansas man held on drug charges after bringing meth to jail, authorities say

A Mountain Home man who reported for a weekend jail sentence at the Baxter County jail is now being held on felony charges after a jailer discovered methamphetamine in the man’s pocket.

Thomas Bruce Wheeler, 52, was being booked into the jail Friday evening when officials discovered a glass vial containing less than a gram of methamphetamine in his pants pocket, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

Wheeler was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and furnishing prohibited articles, also a felony. He remained in the Baxter County jail on Monday night on a $5,000 bond.

Wheeler has been jailed in Baxter County 17 times since 2002, according to the news release.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Baxter County Circuit Court on the latest charges.