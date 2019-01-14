Sections
Arkansas man who died after pickup crashed into trees ID'd, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:50 a.m. 0comments

A man who died after his pickup ran off the road in Howard County last week has been identified, authorities said.

Larry Barbre, 60, was driving an 1989 Chevrolet pickup on Green Plains Road in Dierks on Tuesday when his vehicle left the road and crashed into several trees, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Barbre, who lived in Dierks, died at the scene, troopers said.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 15 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

