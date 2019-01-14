Arkansas teen pleads innocent in New Year's Eve shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fort Smith man pleaded not guilty in Washington County Circuit Court Monday to charges related to a New Year's Eve shooting incident that left one man wounded.

Devonta Maurice Smith, 18, is charged with first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act, both felonies.

Smith was given an initial court date of March 14 before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Fayetteville police officers were called to 1101 S. Curtis Ave. about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. One person with a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and later released, police said.

Smith is also charged with firing several rounds that struck an occupied apartment building.

Suspects had already fled the scene when police arrived.

Police in Fayetteville and Fort Smith worked together to identify and arrest Smith.

The shooting was not a random incident, according to police.

Lawyers for Smith have also asked for a reduction in bond from the current $250,000, saying Smith is not a flight risk.

Smith is being held at the Washington County jail.