Arkansas woman, 51, dies after Lexus hits tractor-trailer on interstate, police say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 8:28 a.m. 1comment

A 51-year-old Arkansas woman died when the vehicle she was riding in hit a truck along Interstate 55 in Crittenden County, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Marion, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said a 2017 Lexus swerved and hit the rear of a tractor-trailer. Kelli Kurth of Harrisburg, a passenger in the Lexus, suffered fatal injuries.

Authorities noted wet road conditions at the time of the crash.

The report did not identify the two drivers involved in the wreck.

At least 15 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

  • KCSAP
    January 14, 2019 at 8:54 a.m.

    What is the percentage of auto/big rig wrecks/deaths? Very high. It is time for big rigs to be in the right lane, especially during rainy weather. They block both lanes and put up a wall of water blocking visibility.

    Legislation is needed to require trucks to stay in the right lane and there should be truck passing zones about every 50 miles (Interstate open road) where they can pass. We meed more control of dangerous big rigs, Safety!
