Arkansas woman, 51, dies after Lexus hits tractor-trailer on interstate, police say

A 51-year-old Arkansas woman died when the vehicle she was riding in hit a truck along Interstate 55 in Crittenden County, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Marion, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said a 2017 Lexus swerved and hit the rear of a tractor-trailer. Kelli Kurth of Harrisburg, a passenger in the Lexus, suffered fatal injuries.

Authorities noted wet road conditions at the time of the crash.

The report did not identify the two drivers involved in the wreck.

At least 15 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.