The World in Brief

A firefighter on Sunday examines the scene where an explosion devastated a Paris street Saturday morning.

Death toll up to 4 in Paris bakery blast

PARIS -- Paris Fire Department said rescuers have found a woman's body under the rubble of a bakery in Paris that was blown apart by a powerful explosion, bringing the overall death toll to four.

The blast Saturday morning in the Rue de Trevise in north-central Paris also injured dozens of people. Paris Fire Department spokesman Eric Moulin told reporters Sunday that 9 people were still in critical condition from the explosion that devastated a Paris street and 45 others were also injured but not as seriously.

He had said earlier that French rescuers were searching for a missing woman living in the building where the bakery was located.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said Saturday the cause of the blast appeared to be accidental. He said Paris firefighters were already on the scene to investigate a suspected gas leak at the bakery when the explosion happened. Two firefighters were among those killed.

About 30 firefighters were at the site Sunday to search for other potential victims, amid a mountain of debris and wrecked cars.

Paris authorities said 12 neighboring buildings that were damaged by the blast have been evacuated. Temporary accommodations were provided for about 40 residents while dozens of others have been housed by family and friends.

The city hall of Paris' 9th arrondissement was offering meals and collecting clothes Sunday to help evacuated people.

Yemen drone attack claims 7th victim

SANAA, Yemen -- Yemen's government has announced that the chief of its military intelligence has died of wounds suffered during last week's drone attack on an army parade.

It said President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, head of Yemen's internationally recognized government, sent a cable of condolences to the family of Maj. Gen. Mohammad Saleh Tamah, who died Sunday in a hospital in the southern port city of Aden.

Thursday's attack by a bomb-laden drone targeted a military parade at the Al-Anad Air Base near Aden, killing six people immediately. The attack was claimed by the anti-government Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

The use of a new drone variant raised more questions about Iran's alleged role in arming the rebels with drone and ballistic missile technology, a claim long denied by Tehran.

Swedish road crash kills 6 Swiss tourists

BERLIN -- Switzerland said six of its citizens were killed in a road crash of a minibus and a truck in northern Sweden early Saturday.

The Foreign Ministry in Bern said Sunday that a Swiss consular official was sent to the region to help the victims' families, but gave no further details on the deaths.

It said one person was injured in the crash.

Swedish mining company Kaunis Iron said Saturday that one of its trucks crashed head-on with another vehicle, a minibus, killing six of the seven passengers. The company said the bus had skidded to the wrong side of the road before the collision.

The truck's driver escaped unharmed but was in a severe state of shock, Kaunis Iron said Saturday.

The Swiss survivor was transported by helicopter to a hospital.

The accident took place north of the village of Masugnsbyn, in the Kiruna municipality close to the Kaunisvaara iron mine and the border with Finland just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to Swiss news portal 20 Minuten, the minibus was carrying a group of Swiss men ages 20-30 who were scouting for Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, in Sweden's Arctic north.

The portal said most of the tourists were from the Berner Oberland region south of Bern, the Swiss capital, and the group was homeward bound after a trip of several weeks that Swedish media said had also included skiing in Norway.

Swedish police said they were investigating the cause of the accident but have not provided details.

Swedish media reported the Kaunis Iron truck had a full load of iron ore when the collision took place in a curve in bad winter weather with strong winds.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT said the accident site -- known by locals as "the curve of death" -- had a history of several accidents and the Swedish Transport Administration planned to make it safer after Saturday's crash.

Fatal Swiss house fire checked for arson

BERLIN -- Swiss police say a father and his two young children have died in a house fire and they are investigating whether the man set the fire deliberately.

The fire broke out Sunday morning in a six-story building in the southeastern city of Chur. Rescuers found three bodies in one apartment.

Police in Graubuenden canton said the victims are believed to be a 33-year-old man from the Dominican Republic, his 8-year-old daughter and his 3-year-old son.

They said a fire accelerant caused at least one explosion and investigators are focusing on a suspected role the father might have had in the blaze.

Six residents and two firefighters were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke from the fire, and 48 people were evacuated from the building.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/DMITRI LOVETSKY

A woman wearing a Snow Maiden costume rides a bike Sunday during a celebration of Old New Year at the Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia. Many people in Russia observe the occasion, which marks the changing of the year under the Julian calendar.

